Two people taken to hospital following serious collision in Whitby
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 5:40AM EDT
One male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Whitby.
The crash occurred near Garden Street and Rossland Road East early Wednesday morning.
One male driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, Durham Regional Police said.
A second driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The intersection is closed for the police investigation.