Two people sustained minor injuries in a smoky overnight fire in East York.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of a low-rise apartment building in the Broadview North area, at 39 Torrens Ave., which is just east of Broadview Avenue and south of O’Connor Drive.

Paramedics said they transported a male patient to St. Michael’s Hospital and a female patient to Michael Garron Hospital.

Toronto police said a “few individuals” had smoke inhalation.

A TTC bus was brought in for a couple hours to shelter residents impacted by the fire.

More to come. This is a developing story.