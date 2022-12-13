Two people have been hospitalized after a fire in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon.

It broke out at a residence on Glen Shields Avenue, in the area of Dufferin and Centre Streets, shortly after 12:32 p.m.

Fire crews arrived and rescued two people from the home.

York Region paramedics said the victims were transported to the hospital but did not provide the extent of their injuries.

There is also no word on their condition.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.