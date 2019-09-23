

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were rushed to hospital, including one firefighter, after an early-morning blaze at an apartment over a business in North York.

Firefighters were called to the building on Wilson Avenue west of Allen Road at around 3:20 a.m.

Upon arrival they encountered black smoke coming from the bottom floor and conducted a full search of the premises, according to Toronto Fire.

The two victims were then taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics say.

The fire itself was quickly knocked down, though the cause remains unclear.