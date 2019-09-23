Two people taken to hospital, including firefighter, after North York blaze
Firefighters are shown at the scene of an early-morning blaze at an address on Wilson Avenue west of Allen Road.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 5:35AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 5:37AM EDT
Two people were rushed to hospital, including one firefighter, after an early-morning blaze at an apartment over a business in North York.
Firefighters were called to the building on Wilson Avenue west of Allen Road at around 3:20 a.m.
Upon arrival they encountered black smoke coming from the bottom floor and conducted a full search of the premises, according to Toronto Fire.
The two victims were then taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics say.
The fire itself was quickly knocked down, though the cause remains unclear.