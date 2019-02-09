

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital, including a firefighter, after an overnight blaze at a rooming house in the city’s west end.

Police say that the fire is believed to have started in the basement of the residence on Temple Avenue near King and Dufferin streets at around 2:10 a.m.

They say that one firefighter was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation. A second individual was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

The fire was listed as a two-alarm call, thought the majority of crews have since cleared.

A cause has not been determined.