Two people have been injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash near Eglinton GO station in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the station in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle went over the curb and into the bushes.

A man in his 40s was transported to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say. A woman in her 40s was also taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.