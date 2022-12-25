Two people have been taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a head-on collision in Springwater Township, north of Barrie, Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that officers responded to reports of a collision involving an SUV and a car just after 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 27 and Flos Road 5.

The drivers of the two vehicles were the only occupants and both were transported to hospital. One of them was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear at this time, however the OPP say they are investigating the incident.

No further information regarding the two victims or the vehicles they were driving has been released.

Police say County Road 27 is closed between Flos Road 4 and Flos Road 6 and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The OPP are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.