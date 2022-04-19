Two people have been transported to hospital, one of them with critical injuries, following a collision on Lake Shore Boulevard in Mimico.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Crescent for a collision involving a truck and another vehicle at around 8:15 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a man believed to be in his 20s was subsequently transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries. Another person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene showed a pickup truck with front-end damage and a smaller vehicle with more extensive damage.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

A stretch of the road is expected to remain closed for some time as police investigate.