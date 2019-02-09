

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people required treatment in hospital, including a firefighter, after an overnight blaze at a rooming house in the city’s west end.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the residence on Temple Avenue near King and Dufferin streets at around 2:10 a.m.

Captain David Eckerman says that a caller initially said that there were people trapped in the basement amid visible flames and billowing smoke, however everyone eventually got out.

Eckerman said that one firefighter did go to St. Joseph's Health Centre as a precaution due to minor smoke inhalation. Paramedics said that they also transported another individual to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to Eckerman, a total of six people have been displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire was listed as a two-alarm call, thought the majority of crews have since cleared.

A cause has not been determined.