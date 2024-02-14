Two people and two cats were rescued from a two-alarm fire at a low-rise apartment building in the city’s downtown core early Wednesday morning.

Toronto Fire says the blaze broke out at a building on Sherbourne Street, near Carlton Street, at around midnight.

A ladder rescue commenced after crews arrived on scene and two occupants from an upper unit, along with two cats, were removed from the building, Toronto Fire confirmed to CP24. No one was injured and TTC buses were brought in to shelter residents of the building.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room of one of the units.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours to continue fire watch.