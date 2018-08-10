Two police officers among four killed in shooting in New Brunswick's capital city
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 7:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 9:57AM EDT
Fredericton police say two officers were among four people who died in a shooting today in a residential area of the city's north side.
Police said on Twitter that no names are being released at this time.
Earlier, police confirmed the shooting "resulted in at least four people killed."
More than an hour later, the force tweeted that one suspect was in custody.