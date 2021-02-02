Two police officers have been rushed to hospital via emergency run after they were attacked by a knife-wielding man while conducting a missing person investigation at a rooming house in Etobicoke.

Chief James Ramer says that Toronto police were contacted by their counterparts in Peel on Monday night after they located some blood in the missing person’s apartment, which is located near Royal York Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Ramer said that officers attended the address last night and then returned this morning to conduct a search of the premises. He said that the officers had been on scene for about 90 minutes the area the home and speaking with tenants when a man came out of one of the rooms, produced a knife and “immediately attacked” them, without uttering a word.

Ramer said that police were eventually able to restrain the man with the help of a conducted energy weapon. He sustained minor injuries during the course of the arrest and was also taken to hospital.

It is not immediately clear what charges he will face.

The wounded officers include a sergeant, who Ramer said sustained “two serious slash wounds,” and a junior officer whose injuries have been described as minor.

“It is serious. The officer with minor injuries only has a year on the job. It affects everybody,” Ramer said of the incident. “It is a very significant event.”

Ramer said that there are approximately six individual apartments inside the rooming house and that the officers were in a common area when they were attacked.

He said that police continue to investigate the missing persons report that first brought them to the building but aren’t sure whether there is a connection at this point.

“It is concerning the whereabouts and we are actively investigating this trying to determine what has happened here,” he said.

Speaking with reporters during a news conference on Friday morning, Premier Doug Ford said that he plans to call both officers when they are “up and at it again.” In the interim, he said that he is wishing them both a “speedy recovery.”

“It is down the street from our family home and you know it is concerning,” he said of the incident. “We have to protect our police at all costs. They put their lives on the line every single day. Imagine leaving your house every day, kissing your kids goodbye, your spouse goodbye and not knowing whether you are going to come back.”