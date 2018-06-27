

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men are facing a combined 38 charges after handguns, drugs, and cash were seized during a police investigation in the east end of the city’s downtown core.

According to police, 51 Division officers were patrolling in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 8 p.m. Tuesday and began investigating a vehicle in a parking lot with two occupants inside.

Police later located and seized an undisclosed quantity of crack cocaine and ammunition for a handgun.

A search warrant was obtained to enter a hotel room in the area of Jarvis Street and Gerrard Street East and police allege that two handguns, a silencer, $8,000 in Canadian currency, and ammunition were seized.

Police say a Walther PPK .32 calibre pistol and a .38 calibre revolver were among the items that were found.

Two men were subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

Jonathan Monette, a 23-year-old resident of Quebec, is facing numerous charges, including possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearm, and careless storage of ammunition.

Charles Boucher-Savard, a 29-year-old Quebec man, is also facing more than a dozen charges, including possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a prohibited device, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The two men were scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday.