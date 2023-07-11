Ontario Provincial Police say that two “racing vehicles” may be to blame for a collision west of Hamilton over the weekend that sent a six-year-old child to hospital.

It happened on Highway 403 near Sunnyridge Road in the County of Brant on Sunday afternoon.

OPP say that witnesses have indicated that a black racing style motorcycle, and a white Honda sport-style sedan were driving aggressively in the westbound lanes of the highway and caused two additional vehicles to leave the roadway and roll over.

The six-year-old child was a passenger in one of those vehicles and was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the individuals operating the two “racing vehicles” both failed to remain at the scene.

“Police are asking anyone who owns a dash camera and may have been in the area around 1:30 p.m. or anyone with information to assist the investigation, to contact the OPP,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Police continue to investigate.