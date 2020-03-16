Two rushed to trauma centre after reported explosion in Etobicoke
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 5:37PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 5:41PM EDT
Two men have been rushed to hospital via emergency run after a reported explosion in Etobicoke.
Police have released few details about the incident but say it occurred on Bethridge Road, between Kipling Avenue and Martin Grove Road.
Paramedics say two males in their 30s have been transported to a trauma centre with serious burns.