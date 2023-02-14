One person has been taken into custody after a toy gun was located during a weapons call at a Scarborough high school on Tuesday morning.

The initial call to attend Woburn Collegiate Institute near Ellesmere Road and Markham Road for reports of a person with a gun came in just after 10 a.m.

Police, however, lifted the lockdown about an hour later and said that “all was in order.”

Nearby Woburn Junior Public School was also placed under lockdown due to the police investigation, but that order has also been lifted.

Police say that an investigation into the incident remains “ongoing.”