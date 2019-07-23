

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - There were no serious injuries after two school buses collided and caught fire Tuesday on a highway north of Montreal.

About 25 of the roughly 50 children aboard the two buses were taken to hospital by paramedics as a preventive measure.

Quebec provincial police say three vehicles - the two buses and a car - were involved in a collision on Highway 640 near St-Eustache.

One school bus driver wasn't able to stop in time and struck the car ahead of him at about 10 a.m., then the other bus ran into the back of the first bus.

The two buses caught fire and are considered a total loss, provincial police Sgt. Claude Denis said.

The children, between the ages of 5 and 12, were from a city-run day camp in Brossard, Que.