Two motorcyclists have been seriously injured in two separate collisions in Toronto.

The first crash happened in Rexdale at the intersection of Bergamot and Islington Avenues just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Toronto police said a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle, and the rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two occupants of the other vehicle were also hospitalized. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

Just after 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to another collision in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive in North York.

Police said a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known if the driver involved stayed at the scene.