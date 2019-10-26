

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Paramedics treated two people for stabbing injuries in two separate incidents in Toronto overnight.

They say they were first called to Lansdowne subway station at 12:20 a.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one stab wound and he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

About an hour later, emergency crews were called to Prince Arthur Avenue and St. George Street for a report of a fight between a group of males.

One male was taken to hospital in serious condition with two stab wounds and a large cut to his head.

Two other males were treated for blunt force trauma to the head caused by being struck with an object.