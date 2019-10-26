

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two people are in serious condition in hospital after their car collided with a fire truck in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East at 12:35 p.m. for a report of a crash.

They arrived to find a vehicle with at least two occupants had struck a fire truck.

Two people in the car were rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.

The intersection was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.