Two seriously injured in Scarborough crash involving fire truck
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 2:07PM EDT
Two people are in serious condition in hospital after their car collided with a fire truck in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East at 12:35 p.m. for a report of a crash.
They arrived to find a vehicle with at least two occupants had struck a fire truck.
Two people in the car were rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.
The intersection was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.