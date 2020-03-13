

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two adult victims are in serious condition after they were shot in broad daylight in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road just before 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find two adults suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

They were rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment and are in serious condition.

Police said they did not have any suspect information.

Those shot in this incident are Toronto’s fourth and fifth gunshot victims in the past 11 hours, with other serious incidents occurring in North York and Etobicoke overnight.

