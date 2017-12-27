Two Simcoe men charged after getting into a fight while clearing snow: OPP
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 11:15PM EST
SIMCOE, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Simcoe, Ont., were charged with causing a disturbance after getting into a fight while clearing snow.
O-P-P says they got a call at about 8:45 a.m. Christmas Day from a concerned resident about a dispute between two men.
Police say both men began arguing, which then into a physical confrontation as they were clearing freshly fallen snow.
They say the two men were charged and will be appearing in a Simcoe court at a later date.
Police did not release the men's names or ages.