Two people were injured, one seriously, after several people were stabbed in a robbery outside a store in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said officers were called to a plaza in the Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue East area just after 4 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man in serious condition suffering from stab wounds and another person suffering from more minor injuries.

They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

Hopkinson said a total of six people were robbed of their belongings.

Investigators say they are looking for a white male, about 17 years of age.

He has a thin build, brown hair and a clean-shaven face.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and is considered armed and dangerous.