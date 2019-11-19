Two stabbed in armed robbery outside Scarborough store
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:24PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:29PM EST
Two people were injured, one seriously, after several people were stabbed in a robbery outside a store in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said officers were called to a plaza in the Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue East area just after 4 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
Emergency crews arrived to find a man in serious condition suffering from stab wounds and another person suffering from more minor injuries.
They were both taken to hospital for treatment.
Hopkinson said a total of six people were robbed of their belongings.
Investigators say they are looking for a white male, about 17 years of age.
He has a thin build, brown hair and a clean-shaven face.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and is considered armed and dangerous.