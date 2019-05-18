

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two people are injured after a stabbing outside a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road for a report of a stabbing just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics said they transported two people to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the stabbing occurred near a restaurant.