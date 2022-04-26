Two students have been injured after a stabbing on the grounds of a high school in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to St. Marcellinus Secondary School in the Courtneypark Drive and Mavis Road area, at 12:22 p.m. for reports of a disturbance on school property.

“Our officers were on scene in a matter of minutes and located a youth victim suffering from injuries consistent from either a knife or some form of edge weapon,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at the scene.

A second victim approached first responders and said they were also injured during the altercation.

The victims, both under 18 years old, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mooken said there was an altercation that took place on a field adjacent to the school before the stabbing occurred.

“Whether or not it was a fight or an argument is still being determined, it’s still being investigated by our officers. But I assure you that they will determine that. There are numerous surveillance cameras, not only on this property but on adjacent buildings and schools,” he said.

St. Marcellinus was in lockdown for about one hour and Mississauga Secondary School, about 650 metres to the east, was in hold and secure mode for the same period of time.

Officers said the suspect involved fled the scene.

The suspect, who is also under 18 years old, is known to police based on information that investigators received when they arrived on scene.

No further suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.