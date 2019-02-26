

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two students were taken to hospital following a stabbing outside of York Memorial Collegiate Institute on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of the school, located near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m.

The victims were taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for their injuries, which were initially described by police as life-threatening. At around 6 p.m., officers said the victims’ injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released.

Toronto District School Board said the school was put into a lockdown after classes had ended for the day due to the incident.

Parents of students at the school have been notified, the school board said.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.