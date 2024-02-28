Durham police have charged a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of John Street West and Centre Street South shortly before 1 p.m.

Police said a male individual was walking in the area when he was approached by two youths who allegedly grabbed his cell phone.

When the victim tried to get his phone back, one of the youths allegedly stabbed him.

Police said the suspects fled the area but were later located a short distance away and arrested.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had laid a total of 15 charges against the two suspects, whose names cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The first suspect, a 13-year-old Oshawa boy, is facing 10 offences, including aggravated assault, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of failure to comply with a sentence.

Meanwhile, the other suspect, a 12-year-old from Oshawa, is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, failure to comply with a release order and two counts of failure to comply with a sentence.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.