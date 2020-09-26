Toronto police say two suspects have been arrested after a shooting in North York Saturday evening left two people injured.

Police responded to reports of shots fired outside a townhouse complex in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Yatescastle Drive, east of Jane Street, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Insp. Jim Gotell said when officers arrived, they located the suspects who were trying to flee the scene.

He said police and the suspects became involved in a vehicle pursuit which ended 600 metres away, near Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road, when they struck another police cruiser.

The suspects, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were taken into police custody. There were no injuries reported in connection with the chase.

Meanwhile, officers located one man at the scene who had been shot, Gotell said. He was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim made his way to a hospital, Gotell said.

Gotell noted that there were reports of a third suspect who fled the scene and hid inside one of the homes.

Members of the emergency task force, mounted unit and the canine unit were called to help with the search.

After hours of searching the residence, officers did not locate anyone inside, Gotell said.

He noted that police are confident at this time that there are no other outstanding suspects.

Officers recovered four firearms, Gotell said, and found approximately 27 shell casings at the scene.

“At this point in time, we do not have any further concerns for public safety in the area,” he said.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance videos they have collected at the scene.

“This is a very large crime scene at this point in time between the area where the persons were shot and the area where the pursuit ended,” Gotell said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.