

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men were taken into custody after a stolen Porsche Panamera collided head on with an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle during a pursuit in a residential area near Buttonville Airport early Friday morning.

Police say that the luxury vehicle was stolen from a location somewhere in Toronto overnight.

Toronto police were initially involved in a brief pursuit of the stolen vehicle but called the chase off after it got onto Highway 404.

Police then began tracking the vehicle using a GPS-based anti-theft system that was installed on the Porsche.

At around 4 a.m. the Porsche got off Highway 404 at 16th Avenue and local authorities were notified.

Police say that a coordinated group of vehicles from York Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the scene and surrounded the neighbourhood to the west of Buttonville Airport where the Porsche was spotted travelling slowly up and down residential streets.

When the police vehicles moved in and attempted to stop the Porsche, police say that its driver accelerated, slamming the vehicle head-on into an Ontario Provincial Police SUV. Following that initial collisions, the Porsche then rolled back into a York Regional Police cruiser.

The driver of the Porsche fled the scene on foot but was arrested a short distance away. A second suspect in the back seat of the vehicle, meanwhile, was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say that there was no significant injuries to officers or the suspects.

They say that at least one of the suspects has an extensive criminal record.