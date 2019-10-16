

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Two male suspects have been charged and arrested in connection with an Oshawa shooting in September.

Durham police located a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg near Whiting Avenue in Oshawa on Sept. 24 at around 4 p.m.

The victim was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Darryl Heather, 33, of Oshawa was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with aggravated assault, unauthorized possession in motor vehicle, four counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order, and two counts of failing to comply with probation order on Sept. 27.

The second suspect in the incident is identified by police as Marcus Charles, 25, and was charged on Tuesday with 21 offences. Charges include possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and aggravated assault.

Both men were held in custody for bail hearings.

Police are asking anyone with new information to contact police.