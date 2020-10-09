Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting in Brampton on Monday that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Yately Street, in the area of Creditview Road and Clockwork Drive, around 4:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, a man was located suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously said the shots came inside through the front door.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Tanveer Sidhu, from Mississauga.

The homicide unit was able to identify two people involved in the incident, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

Police said 22-year-old man Khalile Silveira and 22-year-old Alantai Morrison were arrested on Thursday.

Silveira has been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, human trafficking, and exercise control.

Morrison is facing accessory after the fact to murder charge.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the incident is an “outcome of an equation which includes the interim release of dangerous offenders with a history of criminal activity.”

In a news release, he noted that Silveira was the subject of three bail recognizances, one of which put him on a house arrest.

“This incident reinforces the narrative that our communities are suffering the consequences of violent crime committed with illegal firearms,” Duraiappah said.

“It is a dangerous trend which inhibits our (police) ability to mitigate community risk and prevent the tragic results we are seeing far too often. We need to do better to protect our communities.”

Both accused appeared in a Brampton court for a bail hearing on Friday.