

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third following a series of carjackings in Peel, Halton and Waterloo regions.

Peel Regional Police say that a total of six “violent carjacking” incidents took place between May 5 and May 10.

They say that following an investigation by the Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau, a total of three suspects were then identified.

The first suspect, identified as 19-year-old Kitchener resident Irshad Sabriye, was arrested back on May 10 and charged with robbery with a firearm and numerous other offences. Police say that Irshad was found to be in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

A second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Kitchener resident Ban Both, was then arrested on Tuesday as police executed a trio of search warrants in the City of Waterloo and Cambridge. He was also charged with robbery with a firearm and numerous other offences. Police say that he too was found to be in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

The third suspect, 19-year0old Cambridge resident Chery Pierre, remains outstanding. Police say that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”