Halton Regional Police have arrested two Burlington residents and seized over 300 grams of cocaine along with five firearms following a two-month-long drug trafficking investigation in Burlington.

Police say that over the course of their investigation, a male suspect was identified after he was allegedly observed conducting several drug transactions out of his vehicle.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested the suspect at Pearson airport after he arrived from out of the country.

“A female associated to the suspect was also arrested as she was in possession of the suspect vehicle at the time,” police said in a press release.

Police say a search warrant was later executed at a residence on Plains Road in Burlington.

As a result, police seized 345 grams of cocaine, five firearms – which were legally owned but unlawfully stored – ammunition, currency and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Aaron MacIsaac and Paige Chettle, both 27 years of age, have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of breach of firearms regulations.

MacIsaac was held for a bail hearing and Chettle was released on an undertaking, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2342, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.