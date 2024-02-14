Toronto police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third after a man was killed during an apparent fight inside an apartment building in the city's Weston neighbourhood over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before 6 a.m. on Saturday for an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a man with significant injuries, police said. He was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Edwin John Redmond of Toronto. He is the city’s sixth homicide victim of the year.

Police also announced that they arrested two suspects, 27-year-old Zakkaria Wardere and 49-year-old Ninos Khoshaba. They have been charged with second-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.

Homicide investigators continue to look for a third suspect, identified as 42-year-old Liban Mohamud. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

“If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

They ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.