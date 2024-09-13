York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Rothbury and Gamble roads, west of Yonge Street, for reports of a home invasion at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Police released video that shows suspectsgoing to the front door first, before trying to gain entry another way.

The suspects eventually entered the residence by smashing the rear glass door and then confronted the victims with firearms, police said.

None of the residents were injured, police said, but the suspects fled in the owner’s Lamborghini.

Several hours later, police caught up with the stolen vehicle about a 10-minute drive away in Richmond Hill.

“At approximately 4:30 a.m., investigators located the stolen Lamborghini parked with a suspect vehicle, a white Range Rover, in the area of Grover Hill Avenue and Frank Endean Road,” police said in a release. “The vehicles were contained and two suspects were taken into custody after attempting to flee.”

Images of the Lamborghini released by police show the red car with dents on the driver’s side, its mirror partially hanging off and inflated airbags.

The white Range Rover, police said, was discovered to have been stolen in a carjacking in Toronto on Sept. 10.

Police said Friday that 19-year-old Dilraj Bal of Woodstock, Ont. has been charged with robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Bal was on a probation order at the time of his arrest, police said.

The second suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Brampton. He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said they are searching for at least one additional suspect. An image of that suspect has been released. He is described as a male of about 20 years of age. He stands around five-foot-eight and was wearing a black balaclava, black-hooded sweater, grey athletic pants with black stripes down the legs and black shoes.

Police said they believe the suspects are responsible for other vehicle thefts and are asking anyone with further information to come forward to investigators.