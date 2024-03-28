Investigators with Peel Regional Police say they have laid charges against two men from the Greater Toronto Area in connection with the sale of more than $100,000 worth of fake tickets to music and sporting events around the city.

Police said in the news release Thursday that they launched a "comprehensive" investigation back in February after receiving multiple reports of fraud involving the two suspects.

"It is alleged that these persons solicited numerous individuals through personal relationships and social media," police said in the release.

The victims then received emails and receipts which were made to look as if they had come from reputable ticket sales companies, police said.

One of the suspects was taken into custody on March 19. Police said that 29-year-old Jordan Cordeiro of Mississauga has been charged with fraud under $5,000.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton on April 22.

A second suspect, 37-year-old Jaspal Thiara, was taken into custody on March 27 and charged with defrauding the public, Peel police said.

Investigators released a picture of Thiara and said that one of Cordeiro will follow soon. They said they are concerned that there may be more victims and are advising anyone with information about the scam to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police also issued a number of tips people should consider when purchasing event tickets, such as buying from reputable sources; verifying the authenticity of tickets through the official website or by calling the organizer directly; and to always make sure that you are on the correct payment platform rather than an imitation site.

They also advised that if “the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”