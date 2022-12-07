Two suspects in custody after man stabbed in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022 9:30PM EST
Peel police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.
Police said it happened in the area of Elizabeth and Park Streets shortly before 8 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man stabbed. Peel paramedics said they transported the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later said two male suspects were later taken into custody.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown at this time.