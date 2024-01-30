Two suspects in custody after one person stabbed at Oshawa mall
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2024 5:49PM EST
Two people are in custody following a stabbing at a mall in Oshawa Tuesday afternoon.
Durham police say officers responded to Oshawa Centre, in the area of King Street West and Stevenson Road South, and located a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They have been transported to the hospital.
The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.
Police have closed off the food court area for the investigation.