Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in downtown Oshawa that left one man seriously injured.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Ritson Road North and Bond Street East shortly before noon on Sept. 9.

Police say they were called to the area for a reported shooting and located a 25-year-old man on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men from Ajax have now been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Last week, police say they arrested 34-year-old Dana Williams in Barrie and on Wednesday, another suspect, identified by investigators as 36-year-old Jermaine Weeks, was taken into custody in Woodbridge.

They are both charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a restricted/ prohibited firearm with ammunition.