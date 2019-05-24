Two suspects in custody after stolen vehicle involved in crash on Hwy. 403: OPP
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 8:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 8:07PM EDT
Police say two suspects who crashed a stolen car on Highway 403 on Friday night are now in custody.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that a stolen vehicle struck two other cars in the area of Highway 403 and Cawthra Road at around 6 p.m.
Schmidt said two men fled from the scene on foot after the crash.
They were later apprehended by police.
Investigators have not said what charges will be laid.