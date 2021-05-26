Police are investigating after a vehicle rammed into two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers in North York on Wednesday morning.

At around 4 a.m., OPP officers were driving on Jane Street, near Falstaff Avenue, and noticed a vehicle violating the Highway Traffic Act, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Jane Street, near Wilson Avenue, before the vehicle crashed into two OPP cruisers.

“Obviously the vehicle did not stop. There was a scene here where the OPP vehicles were rammed by this suspect vehicle,” Schmidt said.

The suspect vehicle continued driving before it crashed into a nearby commercial property.

“There was another scene about half a kilometer away where the vehicle finally came to its final rest, and that's where officers took the two people into custody. One person with minor injuries as a result of a collision that it was involved in independently from the OPP vehicles,” Schmidt said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the two suspects, OPP said.

The officers involved in the collision sustained no injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit has not invoked its mandate at this point.

Police are at both scenes as they continue their investigation.