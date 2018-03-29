

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two suspects are in custody in connection with the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man in Etobicoke earlier this month, a source tells CTV News Toronto.

Nnamdi Ogba was gunned down while walking to his parked car in the area of Scarlettwood Court in Etobicoke at around 11 p.m. on March 16.

Police previously said that he had been visiting with a teammate on his soccer team at the time.

Investigators said two male suspects approached Ogba from behind and shot him multiple times in the back before fleeing the area in an SUV.

Police said the shooting appears to be completely unprovoked and added that they do not believe Ogba knew the shooters.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police confirmed that search warrants had been executed in connection with the case but did not say if anyone was in custody.