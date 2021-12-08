Two suspects who were previously charged with aggravated assaultfollowing the death of a man in the city’s Riverside neighbourhood are now facing upgraded charges.

Police say that 51-year-old Michael Nobel was found deceased in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area on the afternoon of May 24.

Nobel’s cause of death has never been publicly released, though police have said that he had “obvious signs of trauma.”

In June, two suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident that led up to Nobel’s death.

On Wednesday, police said that those suspects are now facing upgraded charges of first-degree murder.

Zola Zenguele, 26, and John Mackenzie, 26, are both due in court to respond to the charges on Thursday.

Police have now classified Nobel’s death as Toronto’s 79th homicide of 2021.