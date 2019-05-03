

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two male suspects fled the scene on foot after a gunpoint robbery at a gas station in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Police say that the robbery occurred at a gas station near Military Trail and Morningside Avenue at around 7 a.m.

They say that the suspects obtained some items, though it is not known what they took.

The first suspect is described as black, about 25 years old, six-foot-two with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask. No description has been provided for the suspect.

Police say that there were no injuries sustained by the teller.