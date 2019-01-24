

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





Two men are sought by police after a 33-year-old man was knocked unconscious inside a restaurant in the city’s Entertainment District last weekend.

Toronto police say that at 3:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, they were called to a restaurant at Adelaide Street West and Simcoe Street for a report of an assault.

Investigators say a 33-year-old male victim became involved in an argument with another man inside the restaurant.

A suspect then struck the victim in the face and he fell to the ground unconscious.

He was taken to hospital and treated for injuries considered serious.

The first suspect sought for the assault is described as 25 to 28-years-old, standing about five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He had short black shaved hair and was last seen wearing a light black jacket and light grey jeans.

The second suspect sought in the assault is described as 25-28 years-old, weighing 170 pounds, with a short black afro and a light moustache. He was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket and light blue jeans.

Video of the incident was released to the public on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Kiproff at 416-808-5243.