Toronto police are looking for two women who allegedly took several packages from a delivery truck they stole in the downtown area earlier this month.

Police said a FedEx worker was making a delivery on the afternoon of July 6 and parked their vehicle in the area of Adelaide and Bathurst streets.

When they returned, their truck was gone. Police said the vehicle was later located unoccupied in a nearby parking lot near Adelaide and Portland streets.

The vehicle was not damaged, but its keys and an unknown number of packages had been taken away, police said.

On Thursday, they released surveillance video images of the two suspects, asking for the public’s help identifying them.

The first suspect is described as between five-foot-six and five-foot-seven with a heavy build and long dark hair. She was wearing a tank top, blue jean shorts and black running shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

The other suspect is described as five-foot-seven with a thin build, short dark hair, wearing a red top, black pants, black shoes and carrying a multi-coloured backpack.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the two suspects to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).