Hamilton police have released a video of two people suspected of stealing a Pride flag and setting it on fire during a break-and-enter at a Stoney Creek school last month.

The video was released on Wednesday with a request from police for the public’s help in identifying the suspects wanted in the June 29 incident, which occurred at an elementary school in the area of Mud Street West and First Road West.

The video shows two people getting off a vehicle believed to be a black Nissan Rogue. Police said the suspects also attempted to gain entry into sea containers from a nearby construction site.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a thin build. In the video he is wearing a red-hooded sweater, black track pants and black shoes.

The other male suspect also has a thin build and was last seen donning a gray-hooded sweater, grey track pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the incident to contact hate crime unit investigators at 905-546-5511 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.