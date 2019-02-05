

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police have released surveillance camera images of two male suspects who allegedly broke into an Uxbridge home and took two safes before fleeing the scene in a stolen pickup truck.

The robbery occurred at around 8:10 a.m. on Jan. 23 at a residence on Concession Road 4.

Police say that the suspects loaded the safes into the back of a truck that was parked outside the house. It is alleged that they then stole that truck, though police subsequently found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away.

Police say that the safes are believed to have contained some personal items along with a rifle and ammunition.

No suspect descriptions have been released but police have released some details about what they were wearing at the time of the offence.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a brown camouflage jacket, a dark hood over his head and green rubber boots with brown soles. They say the second suspect was reportedly wearing a black jacket, a grey hood over his head, dark pants with a pinstripe and black and white shoes.