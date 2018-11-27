

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for two suspects after a shooting in Oakwood Village on Monday.

The incident occurred near Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard at around 7 p.m.

Police say one male victim was located at the scene with an injury to the arm.

Investigators have not yet provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Police have not released detailed suspect descriptions but say the perpetrators are believed to be two white males in their 20s.