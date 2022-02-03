Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a Niagara Falls motel shooting that left a man in hospital Wednesday.

Officers with Niagara Regional Police responded to a shooting at a Howard Johnson Inn at 8100 Lundy’s Lane, near Kalar Road, at around 4:20 p.m. Feb. 2.

When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital outside the city and is now in stable condition, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to have been targeted and that two suspects were seen leaving the area in a black or navy four-door sedan just before officers arrived.

Police said Thursday that two suspects– 26-year-old Nieko Luigi Bodine and 25-year-old Kathleen Bacon – are both now wanted for attempt to commit murder using a firearm.

Both suspects are from Hamilton.

Bodine is described as a white male standing around five-foot-nine and weighing about 150 pounds. He is thin with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bacon is described as a white woman with blond hair.

Niagara police also released photos of the two.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, police said, and anyone who spots them is being advised to call 911 rather than approach them.